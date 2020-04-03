What’s happening: Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram?

Ajay Bhupathi created a sensation with his debut film RX 100. It is close to two years and the talented director is yet to start his second project. After the super success of RX 100, Ajay Bhupathi got offers from all the top production houses and actors. He is strict on his stand to direct a multi-starrer which is titled Maha Samudram. Being a multi-starrer, Ajay Bhupathi could not find two right actors who can do justice for the script.

When one of the lead actors got locked, the second actor was tough to find. By the time he could get the second actor, the first one got occupied with other projects. After a hunt for one year, he managed to get Sharwanand on board. This natural actor is quite strict and is eager to feature in Maha Samudram. He gave a free hand to Ajay Bhupathi to lock the other cast (other lead actor and the heroines).

Ajay Bhupathi is considering a couple of actors and one among them would be finalized after the lockdown gets completed. Soon after this, the pre-production work gets started and the regular shoot commences from the mid of June once Sharwanand wraps up his part for Sreekaram. A couple of production houses are in the race to bankroll this intense drama. Maha Samudram will have its release at the end of this year.