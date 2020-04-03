Let us defeat darkness of corona by lighting candles on April 5, says PM

Amid a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the people to unitedly fight against the specter of corona virus and appealed to 130 crore people of the country to challenge the darkness of coronavirus by lighting lamps.

In a short video message, the Prime Minister said “I want 9 minutes of yours on April 5 at 9 pm. Switch off all lights, stand at balcony or gate with a candle, torch or mobile phone’s flash light. -This Sunday, April 5, we need to challenge the darkness of coronavirus.”

The Prime Minister said it is time for the nation to unleash the power of light and move towards light from the darkness created by coronavirus. “At such a time as this, when so many are fearful and there is great uncertainty, at 9 pm this Sunday, light a candle in the windows or balconies of your homes as a visible symbol of the light of life, symbol of strength and a source of hope,” he appealed.

Modi said people have displayed an unprecedented discipline and sense of service during the lockdown and appealed to the people to continue the same spirit to defeat the darkness created by corona virus. “We are at home during lockdown, but we are not alone as collective strength of entire country is with each one of us. Let’s defeat corona together and make India win,” he said