Whattey Beauty from Bheeshma: Colorful Dancing Number

Actor Nithiin is testing his luck after a long break with Bheeshma. Chalo fame Venky Kudumula is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. The video promo of the second single ‘Whattey Beauty’ has been out today and it looks colorful with some simple dance moves. Rashmika looks ultra-glamorous and stuns with her dance moves. Nithiin looks decent and the colorful sets erected in the background makes the video byte a decent watch.

The shoot of Bheeshma is wrapped up and the film is aimed for February 21st release. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music and S Naga Vamsi bankrolled Bheeshma on Sithara Entertainments banner. Nithiin has all his hopes on Bheeshma.