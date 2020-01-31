Disco Raja First Week Worldwide Collections – Four Consecutive Disasters for Ravi Teja

Disco Raja has a poor first week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 7.50 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 18 Cr and the recovery so far is just 40 per cent. The film after a decent opening has dropped on the second day and it got even worse from Monday as it even failed to recover rents in many centres. The film is fourth consecutive disaster for Ravi Teja after Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket & Amar Akbar Anthony.

Below are the area wise first-week Shares

Area First Week Collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 2.70 Cr 1.05 Cr Ceeded 0.95 Cr 0.35 Cr UA 0.90 Cr 0.30 Cr Guntur 0.45 Cr 0.20 Cr East 0.50 Cr 0.19 Cr West 0.37 Cr 0.15 Cr Krishna 0.41 Cr 0.18 Cr Nellore 0.20 Cr 0.06 Cr AP/TS 6.48 Cr 2.48 Cr ROI 0.45 Cr Overseas 0.55 Cr Worldwide 7.48 Cr