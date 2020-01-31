Will Ravi Teja save his Producer?

Veteran actor Ravi Teja took his time, proved his mettle and emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema. Soon his recent films bombed badly at the box-office that the makers of his films lost huge amounts of money. His theatrical market reached an all-time low and his recent film Disco Raja struggled for a decent theatrical release. After the debacle of Nela Ticket, Ravi Teja promised a film for producer Ram Talluri and he invested huge on Disco Raja.

As per the estimates, Ram Talluri lost a huge amount through Disco Raja after he spent lavishly beyond the market of Ravi Teja. Ram Talluri is left with no project and is in a financial crunch with two disasters. We have to wait to see if Ravi Teja save his producer through a film or return back a part of his remuneration from Disco Raja.