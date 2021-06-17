When will SS Rajamouli’s RRR hit the Screens?

RRR happens to be one of the costliest films made in Indian cinema. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli is carving out this multi-starrer and periodic drama that has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The shooting schedules are planned and the shooting portions will be completed at the earliest. There are a lot of speculations going on about the film’s release and Tollywood media circles have been reporting that the film will release in summer 2022. But Rajamouli and his team have no clarity about the film’s release date.

It all depends on the VFX studios that are shut for the past few months. Some of the international studios are working on RRR and Rajamouli needs to get a clarity from them about when they can deliver the output. The top director will take the final call only after he gets assurance from the VFX studios. Rajamouli will announce the release date soon after this. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will complete their pending portions of the shoot in July. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran will be seen playing other powerful roles in this periodic drama.