Konda meets minister Niranjan Reddy, what’s up?

In a strange political development, former TRS Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy met agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday, who is known to be the close aide of TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Konda quit TRS just before Telangana Assembly polls in December 2018 and joined Congress.

However, Konda lost Chevella Lok Sabha seat to TRS in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Konda continued in Congress later but he recently quit Congress in March this year. Though there were speculations that he will join BJP along with Etela Rajender, it did not happen.

Konda is not in any party now. After he quit Congress, he made attempts to launch his own political party or to bring all anti-KCR forces under one platform. He met Etela and several other leaders opposing KCR. But no one responded positively saying that it’s not possible to run a political party and defeat TRS.

Konda later dropped all his plans and maintaining a neutral stand by not joining any other party. At this stage, Konda personally meeting Niranjan Reddy, who is a close aide of KCR, has fuelled speculations that he wants to rejoin TRS.

The present Chevella TRS Lok Sabha member Ranjith Reddy is said to be the close friend as well as poultry business partner of Etela Rajender and speculations are rife that Ranjith Reddy may quit TRS or join BJP anytime. Even if Ranjith Reddy remains in TRS, there is a buzz in TRS circles that KCR will not trust him and he will create a situation wherein Ranjith will be forced to quit TRS.

If that happens, the road for Konda will become clear again in TRS and he can contest as TRS candidate from Chevella again in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, after meeting Niranjan Reddy, Konda claimed that he met him only to submit a representation on resolving the problems being faced by farmers due to delay in procurement at paddy purchase centres and no politics came up for discussion.