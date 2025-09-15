When will Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit the Screens?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan managed to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu this year and OG is all set to storm the box-office from September 25th. The actor has recently completed the entire filming of Ustaad Bhagat and the pending shoot without Pawan Kalyan will be completed in two weeks. The film directed by Harish Shankar is a cop drama and is the remake of Tamil film Theri. The makers are currently in talks with Netflix to close the digital deal and the talks are in the final stages. Though Ustaad Bhagat is considered to have a December release, it may be ruled out due to various reasons.

The makers are considering a February 13th release during the long weekend of Maha Shivarathri. An official announcement will be made after the digital deal gets locked. For now, February 13th will be the best date for the release of Ustaad Bhagat. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this big-budget attempt.