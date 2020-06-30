Where is Disha? Lokesh asks Govt on attack on woman

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday demanded stringent punishment against the culprits who were responsible for the heinous attack on a woman employee at AP Tourism Office in Nellore district headquarters town. Mr. Lokesh deplored that though the Government was bringing in special laws, the atrocities were being carried out unceasingly against women all over the state.

The TDP MLC asked the Government to explain why it was failing to use the so-called Disha Act that it has brought to deal firmly with the persons who were guilty. It would not be enough just to suspend the tourism deputy manager Bhasker but deterrent punishment should be taken against him.

Mr. Lokesh deplored that the Disha Act was not coming nowhere to help the women when they were falling victims to discrimination and oppression. It may be recalled that a differently abled woman employee was beaten up by the deputy manager who was angry at her for asking him to wear Coronavirus face mask while in office. The video footage went viral on the media, projecting the tourism department in poor light.