Bandla Ganesh is now tested negative with coronavirus

Tollywood producer Bandla Ganesh was the first to be tested positive with coronavirus from Telugu film fraternity. He himself was left in shock and he went into home quarantine after he was tested positive. The actor and producer got tested recently and the result is now negative. Bandla Ganesh took his official social media handle to share the result of the test conducted in Apollo Hospitals. The test was conducted on June 27th and the result was revealed today.

Tollywood is completely shut after the number of cases got increased. Several trade analysts predict that the shoots of Telugu films will not start this year. Most of the actors are waiting for the arrival of vaccination to resume their work.