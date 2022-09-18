Who will direct Varun Tej’s Next?

Mega Prince Varun Tej is on a break. He is in talks for a couple of films and the actor made an announcement that the details of his 13th film will be announced on September 19th. The actor released a short video byte and hinted that the film is an Airforce story. The film will be directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and is based on real-life incidents. The film was under discussion for the past two years and Varun Tej gave his final nod recently. The film is also a pan-Indian project.

Varun also lost huge weight and his transformation is stunning. There are talks that the film is inspired by Balakot airstrikes and an official confirmation is awaited. Sony Pictures are expected to bankroll this big-budget attempt. Varun Tej also signed an action thriller in the direction of Praveen Sattaru which was announced and launched some time ago.