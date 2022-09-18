Danger bells for Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty shot fame with Uppena and she never looked back. The actress hiked her fee after Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju ended up as decent hits. The actress turned a signing spree and is not much bothered about the scripts and her roles. Krithi is focused on the actors and the paycheque as per an industry insider. She delivered three back-to-back duds: The Warrior, Macherla Niyojakavargam and Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Krithi Shetty failed to make any impact in these films because of the pale characters. The young beauty will now have to be extra cautious before her career falls at risk.

The actress signed Naga Chaitanya’s next and she has high hopes on the project. She is also shooting for Suriya’s film which is an interesting attempt. Krithi Shetty learned Telugu in no time and actress is dubbing for her roles in all her films which is an advantage for the beauty. The actress is yet to sign more projects for now. There is a lot of scarcity for heroines currently and Krithi Shetty has to be extra cautious before she vanishes from Telugu cinema.