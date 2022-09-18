Bigg boss S6 E14 Day 13 – Double elimination week

Bigg boss 6, though started on a good note, has lost ratings and viewership last week as the audience felt that the show is not giving enough entertainment. It seems that the makers realised this and tried to correct the housemates.

Corrections and suggestions:

Host Nagarjuna reprimanded all the housemates for not playing the game well. He scolded Faima for being unfair to Revant. He scolded Chanti and Surya for not utilising the opportunity to became captain of the house. He corrected Revant for being too preachy on other housemates. Host Nagarjuna mentioned that Neha and Arjun can do a better job. He corrected Arohi to focus on game rather than the bonding. He also reprimanded Adi Reddy. He appreciated Geethu for playing very well during Sisindri game. He also appreciated Inaya. He congratulated Raj for becoming the captain. He asked Raj to not try to focus on sympathy.

Nagarjuna asked Keerthi to utilise the opportunity life has given to her. He reprimanded Satya for her laziness. He told Srihan, Rohit and Marina couple is not at all playing. He told Abhinayasri’s second innings is very dull. She defended herself that she gave her best efforts. He corrected Sudeepa for confining herself to kitchen. He told Shani is not doing anything in the house. He gave same comment to Vasanthi. He told Baladitya is trying to be nice to everyone.

Double elimination:

Nagarjuna gave opportunity to the housemates to name the worst player in the house. He also told, whoever gets more votes will be evicted irrespective of the nominations. Out of the 9 housemates, three got same number of votes. Satya, Shani and Vasanthi got 3 votes each. At this point Nagarjuna announced that Shani is the one who is leaving the house today. Then he announced that Sri Satya will go to jail.

Amala and Sharvanand on the Bigg boss stage

As part of the promotion of Oke Oka Jeevitam, Amala and Sharvanand came to Bigg boss stage. Housemates were elated to see the celebrities on the stage. Sharvanand appreciated Surya’s mimicry skills. Revant sang Nagarjuna and Amala’s song.

Shani leaves the house:

As Nagarjuna mentioned, the audience as well as the housemates voted for Shani’s eviction this week. He told that even though he could not entertain in Bigg boss house, he will try to entertain the audience as an actor from other forums.

Tomorrow one more contestant will be evicted from the house.