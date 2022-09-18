Why Not 175 is the new slogan of YSR Congress in AP

The ruling YSR Congress has intensified its 2024 election campaign even before 18 months. The party has come up with a new slogan to attract the voters. The new slogan starts on September 22, when Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Kuppam Assembly constituency, which is represented by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The rank and file of the YSR Congress have started scripting the new slogan on the walls of Kuppam to dress up the town for the chief minister’s visit. The activists have also put hoardings and banners all over the town with the same slogan – Why Not 175?

The chief minister had started this slogan, first at the party MLAs meeting and for the second time at the review meeting with the Kuppam constituency workers on August 4. He told the party workers that the YSR Congress had defeated the TDP for the first time in the Panchayat Raj and Municipal elections in the Kuppam constituency.

Having defeated the TDP in the local body elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party workers to get ready to defeat the TDP in the Assembly elections too. In fact, he had asked them that he would make local MLA candidate Bharat as the cabinet minister after the elections. This had given greater challenge to the party workers in the constituency.

The YSR Congress is taking this slogan as a challenge, particularly after the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the constituency last month which had witnessed violence. The activists of the two parties have openly locked horns leading to the local police book cases against the two parties.

As the chief minister is visiting the constituency, there is new enthusiasm among the party workers who have been working hard to make Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit a success. It is to be seen how this enthusiasm brings votes in 2024 fulfilling the target of 175 Assembly constituencies.