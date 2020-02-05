Why are Modi-Shah playing safe on AP Capitals?

The BJP indeed got ambitious plans to come to power in AP in 2024 by taking advantage of the weaknesses in YCP and TDP. Now, the situation has turned upside down. CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s arbitrary decisions are pushing the State into a deep, unmanageable crisis. AP people are looking for Central help but the BJP government is very cautious because even a small mistake will prove costly. They know very well how the Congress lost its existence altogether in AP with just one thoughtless decision on the state reorganization.

Modi-Shah are apparently playing safe by keeping equal distance from the two agitations going on in AP for and against Capital shifting. The Centre says that Amaravati was already notified as the AP Capital. At the same time, it says the State Government has total jurisdiction on locating Capital in its territory. Obviously, the Constitution doesn’t permit the Centre to interfere with Capital issues in a state because it is a federal country with states having their own powers.

Moreover, Modi is already under attack for rejecting Special Status to AP though it was promised in the reorganization act. After Jagan came to power, the BJP plans to grow in AP were badly reversed. It has now no choice except to play safe.