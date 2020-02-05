Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena First Wave is Here

Sai Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej is making his debut as an actor with Uppena, a rustic love story set in a village backdrop. The makers unveiled the first wave of the film. Without revealing the faces of the lead actors, the 46-second video byte looked simple. DSP’s background score sounds decent. The visuals look great and Vaisshnav Tej has been spotted going against the waves. The shoot of Uppena got wrapped up and the film is aimed for April 2nd release.

Buchi Babu is the director and Krithi Shetty is the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist and top production house Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the project. Sukumar Writings are the co-producers.