Kajal unveils her Wax Idol in Madame Tussauds

South Indian top actress Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax idol in the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum, Singapore which happens to be a home for the wax statues of several celebrities. Kajal’s wax idol looked perfect like the actress and it is a double treat for her fans. During her speech, Kajal thanked her fans and dedicated the statue to her fans across the globe. On the work front, Kajal is shooting for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 which will release next year.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com