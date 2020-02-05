Hard-hitting theme for Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story

After the blockbuster success of Fidaa, Sekhar Kammula took his time and penned an emotional love story. The film is titled Love Story and it features Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. As per the update, the film is based on the theme of honour killing. A couple of recent incidents touched Sekhar Kammula and he penned the script taking it as the major lead. Naga Chaitanya plays a youngster who hails from a lower caste from Telangana in the film.

Chaitu falls in love with Sai Pallavi who represents an upper caste in Love Story. It is unclear if the climax of the film ends on a tragic note. The shoot of Love Story is in the final stages and is slated for April release. Asian Cinemas are the producers.