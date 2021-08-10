Why are YSRCP MLAs jittery over secret reports

The YSRCP MLAs across Andhra Pradesh are a worried lot. Many of them are feeling jittery over the credible reports that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is gathering reports about their performance. What is worrying them more is that Jagan is getting reports about the role of the sons, close relatives and family members of the MLAs in the constituencies.

Sources say that the reports are being filed by the village volunteers that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed. The volunteers are going round the villages under their jurisdiction and are documenting the actions – both positive and negative – of the MLAs. They have been reportedly told to collect information about the MLA’s sons, relatives and close associates and their corruption. The report, if sources are to be believed, has already landed at YS Jagan’s desk in Tadepalli.

For instance, there are reports that an MLA’s brother in Prakasam district is known to collect his cut for every work. Similarly, a senior MP’s son in Nellore too in involved in collecting commissions. There are also reports that close relatives of ministers and MLAs in Kurnool and Anantapur are resorting to large-scale corruption. Sources say that some of these ministers and MLAs are considered very close to YS Jagan.

According to sources, YS Jagan is taking these reports into account in his cabinet reshuffle. Sources say that he has already taken decision on several sitting ministers based on the reports submitted by the village volunteers.