Why did KCR talk about expanding to AP?

Some comments that KCR made during the recent party plenary are now a hot topic of discussion in Andhra Pradesh. During his keynote speech, KCR said that the TRS was getting requests to set up party units even in Andhra Pradesh. He said that thousands of people were requesting him to contest from Bhimavaram. The political analysts and pundits are breaking their heads to decipher the inner meaning of these utterances.

Who invited KCR to Andhra Pradesh? Was it an off-the-cuff statement or was it a planned comment? Who was he targeting? Who was he aiming to hit? Can TRS really contest and win from any seat in Andhra Pradesh? What kind of impact will it have on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy?

It is an open fact that both KCR and YS Jagan are on the best of the terms. They are working in tandem and are trying to help one another. While the TRS does not have any presence in AP, the YSRCP has no activity in Telangana. But, YS Sharmila’s entry has changed the situation. Her strong criticism of the KCR government has become a prickly issue. The TRS feels that by talking about contesting from AP, it can weaken Sharmila’s criticism.

Interestingly, KCR has talked about contesting from AP during the GHMC elections. He had then said that he would win the elections from Bhimavaram very easily. His comments now at the plenary are also on the same lines. The analysts are pulling their hair over KCR’s comments.