Prabhas’ Adipurush shoot inching completion

Rebelstar Prabhas is juggling between the sets of Adipurush and Salaar. The pan-Indian actor allocated 62 days of his dates for Adipurush, a mythological drama that banks much on VFX work. The entire shooting portions of the film will be completed by the end of November and Prabhas will shift his focus on Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. Om Raut, the director of Adipurush will focus on the post-production work of the film. As there is extensive VFX throughout the film, Adipurush will have extensive post-production work involved.

The film is announced for August 11th, 2022 release and Prabhas plays Lord Rama in this mythological film. Kriti Sanon is the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers of the Adipurush. The entire film is shot in a private studio in the outskirts of Mumbai. Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is announced for January 14th 2022 release in all the Indian languages.