Ghani Anthem: Motivational song sets mood for Varun Tej’s boxing flick

Makers of Varun Tej’s upcoming film Ghani have released Ghani Anthem, a song that serves as an energetic prelude to the movie. The peppy score and punchy lines set the mood for the movie.

Ghani is a sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind.

The makers are happy with the response evoked by the recently released glimpse and are gearing up to release the movie in a grand manner on December 3.

Varun Tej, who has undergone a complete physical transformation for the movie, and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra.