SRK’s work schedules disrupted completely

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has been on a break for the past few years and returned back to work last year. The actor is busy with the shoots of Pathan and an untitled film that is directed by Atlee. SRK allocated bulk dates for Atlee’s film and a long schedule was planned in Pune. Two weeks after the shoot commenced, SRK’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case and SRK was left in deep shock. The actor canceled the shoots and he is staying home waiting for the arrival of Aryan Khan.

The shoots of a couple of endorsements are planned but SRK asked them to be kept on hold. He is not much bothered about his professional losses and kept the shooting schedules on hold. The team of Atlee’s film too took a break and the new schedule of the film will start after SRK returns back normal. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are praying for Aryan Khan to be out on bail and the hearing resumes today. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan who is well bonded with Aryan is currently in New York and she would come back home during the Christmas break.