Did Jagan extend AP ministers term till June 2022?

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has reportedly put off his plans to reshuffle his cabinet until June 2022.

Speculations are rife in YSRCP circles that all the ministers in Jagan’s cabinet requested CM to continue them as ministers for six more months until June 2022 citing “Covid”.

While forming his cabinet in June 2019, CM Jagan announced that he will continue his cabinet ministers only for two-and-a-half-year tenure.

Jagan announced that he will drop all his ministers after two-and-half-years and give chance to new ones in his cabinet to work for the remaining two-and-a-half-year tenure of the YSRCP government.

As per Jagan’s announcement, the term of all the existing cabinet ministers should end in November 2021.

The new cabinet should take over from December 2021.

But YSRSP sources say all the existing ministers requested Jagan to extend their term by six more months until June 2022 because they lost one-and-a-half-year term due to Covid since March 2020.

They could not discharge duties completely due to Covid.

Jagan reportedly agreed and put off his plans to reshuffle his cabinet until June 2022.