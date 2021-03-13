Why Ganta targetting Pawan on Steel Plant agitation?

The battle for political supremacy in Visakhapatnam has intensified manifold after the Steel Plant agitation picked up momentum. The Kapu community vote bank plays a critical role in deciding the fortunes of the contestants. This was why Pawan Kalyan contested from Gajuwaka in 2019.

Now, relatively inactive role played by Pawan in the agitation has come in for criticism. Even Ganta Srinivas Rao, who was very close to the Chiranjeevi and Pawan families, has now started putting pressure on Jana Senani. Ganta has now appealed to Pawan to take an active and direct role in the Visakha Steel Plant agitation.

Moreover, Ganta has given another embarrassing challenge to Senani. He has appealed to all parties including Jana Sena to rally together and put up a joint candidate in the Tirupati bypoll on behalf of the Steel Plant agitation. Pawan has already announced his support to the BJP candidate. There’s also alliance dharma that is binding Pawan Kalyan to the need for supporting the BJP on almost all issues more or less unconditionally.

Apparently, Ganta is deliberately pushing Pawan into a tight spot. Thereby, the TDP MLA is trying to increase his grip on the Kapu and youth vote banks in the port city.