Why is Panabaka silent on TDP Tirupati ticket?

Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi is keeping mum and not reaching out to her followers even though the TDP has officially confirmed her candidature already. No other party has finalised their candidates for Tirupati MP seat bypoll till now. Against this backdrop, Panabaka’s silence came as a big surprise for the political circles.

Her close confidantes were saying that she was right now busy with some functions within her family. She would soon start meeting the party leaders and cadres to prepare for the election campaign.

On the other hand, the ruling YCP leaders were spreading rumours that Panabaka might join the BJP considering that party’s fierce competition to strengthen itself in the Telugu states. Would Panabaka take this chance to contest on the BJP ticket? Analysts say that the BJP does not have enough strength in any of the Assembly segments in the Tirupati LS segment. Even in Sarvepalli assembly segment, which is home of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the YCP is currently holding the seat while the TDP also got some hold there.

If Panabaka wants to enter the fray as a winning candidate, it would be through either the YCP or the TDP ticket. Reports came that CM Jagan has already decided to give his party ticket to his physiotherapist this time. In 2014 polls also, the YCP did not give ticket to Panabaka Lakshmi who wanted to contest from Bapatla at that time. If she contests at all, the TDP is the only reasonable choice for her as of now. A difficult choice indeed for a former Union Minister like her.