Vijayasanti goodbye to Congress, to join BJP for GHMC polls

Congress party star campaigner Vijayasanti is leaving the party. She is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi in the presence of its national president JP Nadda tomorrow. The BJP is planning to use Ramulamma services in the campaign for the GHMC polls. The BJP is bent upon giving a tough fight to the TRS in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

The BJP is also thinking of using Vishasanti star status for campaigning all over South India. She has got considerable fan following in Tamil Nadu.

BJP senior Telangana leaders like DK Aruna have already welcomed the entry of Vishasanti into the party fold. She has described this as a clear indication of how more leaders are getting attracted to the BJP’s capable and efficient leadership in the country now.

The BJP strategies to win the GHMC polls are certainly causing more damage to the Congress than the TRS. The rising competition between different parties is eroding the Congress base. If the Congress doesn’t match these strategies, it may suffer losses just like in Dubbaka where it was reduced to a third position.