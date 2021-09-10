Why Jagan banned Ganesha festival and why KCR allowed it?

While the AP government has imposed restrictions on public celebrations of the Ganesh festival, the neighbouring Telangana government did not impose any such restriction. In fact, the restrictions are only with regard to the immersion of plaster of Paris idols and blaring of the DJs after 10 PM during Ganesh festival. In fact, these restrictions have been imposed only in the wake of a High Court directive.

Why did the Telangana government allow public celebration of Ganesha pandals, while the AP allowed only private celebration? Political observers say this is because of the Bandi Sanjay effect. Currently on a 40-day Padayatra, Bandi Sanjay is unabashedly espousing strident Hindutva line. He has been talking about protecting Hindu Dharma and Hindu interests all through his yatra. He began his yatra from the Bhagyalakshmi temple and painted the Charminar area saffron. BJP sources have unofficially told the media representatives to highlight the Hindutva line of Bandi Sanjay.

Hindutva has been the weakest spot for KCR. His “Hindu Gallu Bondugall” comment cost him four MP seats in 2019 and he wants to steer clear of the controversy. His alliance with MIM too is being seen as pandering to minority vote bank. Hence, the TRS government decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh festival this time. It knows that the BJP is waiting to pounce upon the opportunity and turn it into a big issue. The TRS also realises that the Ganesha festival is an emotive issue in Telangana.

So, the TRS cleverly imposed no restrictions on the Ganesha pandals. As for the High Court directives, the TRS has a plausible deniability and say that it is duty-bound to implement the orders. As for YS Jagan, he knows that the BJP is too weak to put up a fight in Andhra Pradesh. Hence he went ahead and imposed a ban on public celebrations of the Ganesha festival.