Why RTGS not used to fight Corona, Naidu asks Jagan

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is asking why AP CM is not taking necessary steps while many countries are controlling the contagion with technology. The government would have got better results if it made effective use of RTGS (Real Time Governance Society). It was this system that helped a lot during Hudhud and Titli cyclones when it was possible to rescue people and protect property. Mr. Naidu asked why there is a huge difference in the calculations of the State government. Union Cabinet Secretary has said that over 15 lakh persons returned from countries in the past two months. AP RTGS would have helped in tracking the foreign returnees efficiently if it was used properly.

Naidu also asked why the medical equipment industry was not promoted by the government. The Vizag Medtech Park was aimed at supplying medical equipment to the whole country. If this project materialised by now, the country would have got supply of all necessary medical material required in this crucial hour.

Naidu called for greater caution among the people now. The coronavirus threat is fast turning into an unprecedented pandemic the world has never seen before.