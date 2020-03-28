Telangana Governor donates one month salary, Nizamabad MP contributes Rs 1 core from MPLADs

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday donated one month of her salary (Rs 3.50 lakh) as a support to the Telangana government’s efforts to fight the corona virus. She handed over the cheque at Raj Bhavan to the Principal Secretary to government, Disaster Management, M Jagadeeshwar. She also spoke to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar requesting him to extend support to migrant workers.

On Friday, in a video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and vice-president Venkaiah Naidy, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gave a detailed report on the number of cases reported in Telangana and the measures being taken by the state government.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Saturday donated Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs) fund to the Central Relief Fund in support to fight against coronavirus relief.

In fact, all the BJP MPs announced to donate Rs 1 crore each from MPLADs to the PM Relief Fund (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund to the Central Relief Fund.