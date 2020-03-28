6 family members in Hyderabad tested positive for corona

The situation in Telangana is slowly turning alarming due to the growing number of corona cases each day. The state on Saturday reported six fresh cases of corona, taking the total number of positive cases to 65.

In the Old City alone, a family of six members were tested positive for corona virus while four were tested positive for the virus in Qutubullapur. The city also reported first death due to corona virus. A 74-year-old resident of Khairatabad, Khaja Hameeduddin, died on Thursday. The state government has placed his family members, including his son and his wife under home quarantine. According to reports, the 74-year-old man visited New Delhi on March 14 and returned on March 17. On March 20, he was taken to hospital by his family members after he complained respiratory problems with high temperature. He was discharged from the hospital in Saifabad after being administered nebulizer treatment for his respiratory problem. He was later taken to Global Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. This is the first death reported in Hyderabad due to corona virus.

On Friday, Hyderabad reported 9 cases of corona. As the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana rose to 65 with six more fresh cases reported on Saturday, State Health Minister Etela Rajender at a press meet said most of positive cases had travel history to various foreign countries while adding that the government will intensify its efforts to track and screen the foreign returnees staying in the city for corona virus. The health minister said “All of the cases reported in Telangana involved people who had come to the state from elsewhere, mostly from London, US, Dubai, Germany, Scotland, Netherlands. Fortunately, India is not much affected by coronavirus unlike most other countries, but we should not relax in our efforts to contain the virus.”

“If one person contracts the virus, there is a danger that the affected person will spread it to the entire family. I request the foreign returnees to act responsibly by reporting to the government and stay in 14-day mandatory quarantine,” he said.