Bollywood Superstar donates Rs 25 Cr for Coronavirus Fight

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar once again proved that he is the man who stands first to save people. The actor announced an aid of Rs 25 crores for Prime Minister Relief Fund (PM-CARES Fund) today from his savings. This is the first big fund coming from a Bollywood actor. Earlier before this, Tollywood actor, Prabhas donated Rs 3 crores for PM Relief Fund and Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai” posted Akshay Kumar. Akshay is charging huge remuneration and he is donating a part of his remuneration for charity.

