Rajamouli calls coronavirus break once in a lifetime opportunity

SS Rajamouli is quite busy with the shoot of RRR and an unexpected break came through the coronavirus outbreak. He is just sitting at home during this lockdown. Rajamouli said that he spent ample time working from home with his team to lock the motion poster and ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’ video bytes from the past one week. Rajamouli said that he decided to release them during this tough time to divert the audience and give them a sort of relief.

“The whole world came to a halt. This is once in a lifetime opportunity to everyone. I am just sitting at home doing nothing. Everyone is spending time lazily staying before their television sets for hours. This never happened in recent times in everyone’s busy life. As of now, we are on hold and will start the shoot of RRR once things turn normal” said Rajamouli.