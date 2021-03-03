Will campaign for BJP-Janasena candidates: TDP leader Chintamaneni

Controversial TDP leader Prabhakar once again made sensational remarks. He said he will campaign for Janasena and BJP candidates in the upcoming local elections for Eluru Corporation. Apparently he was so disturbed by the TDP local leaders colluding with YSRCP. Details as below

As municipal polls are approaching fast, political parties are making all the efforts to win maximum seats. Ruling party is ahead of all other parties in this race and pulling the leaders of opponent parties to its fold. Chintamaneni Prabhakar wanted to take Eluru corporation elections seriously and defeat YSRCP candidates but he is not getting support from local TDP leaders. He alleged that these local TDP candidates are betraying the party by colluding with ruling party. He criticized those leaders for being sold out to ruling party. Chintamaneni added, if TDP leaders are not cooperating, he will campaign for BJP and Janasena candidates who are contesting against YSRCP. His comments became talk of the town especially given the fact that he ridiculed Pawan and his party when TDP was in power.

We need to wait and see whether he will really campaign for BJP Janasena candidates.