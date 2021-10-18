Will contest against Jagan, says Raghurama

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju declared that he will contest against party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming organisational elections of YSRCP.

Raghurama demanded YSRCP leadership to hold party’s organisational elections immediately saying that the previous organisational elections were held during YSRCP plenary in 2018.

He said as per party’s bylaws, the organisational elections have to held every two years but the party leadership is delaying citing Covid pandemic since 2020.

Raghurama questioned when YSRCP government can hold all elections in AP from gram panchayats to ZPTC, MPTC elections and municipal elections, in which entire AP voters participated during Covid pandemic, why it should be a problem to hold YSRCP organisational elections in which only YSRCP leaders participate.

Raghurama said he will contest for the post of YSRCP president in the upcoming elections adding that as per party’s bylaws anyone can contest for any post in the party.

Raghurama further stated that the party leadership did not dismiss him from YSRCP because he is a ‘disciplined soldier’ of the party.

He requested Lok Speaker Om Birla to reject the disqualification petition filed against him by YSRCP.