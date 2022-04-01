Will continue to expose their bigotry: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said that he will continue to highlight and expose bigotry of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, Rama Rao advised those critical of his posts about the NDA government and the Prime Minister to unfollow him.

“To all those people who cringe & crib each time I post some facts about NDA Govt & PM Please unfollow me immediately as I will continue to highlight & expose their bigotry & false propaganda; come what may,” tweeted KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

KTR, who is a senior minister in the cabinet headed by his father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has been attacking the central government and the Prime Minister over various issues.

On Thursday, KTR took a jibe at the Prime Minister over fuel price hike. ‘Thank you Modiji for Acche Din’, he tweeted after prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the 9th time in 10 days.

The TRS leader on Friday also posted a cartoon mocking Narendra Modi’s promise of ‘Achee din’. “April fools day aka acche din diwas,” wrote the minister.

KTR also reacted to the hike in price of commercial cooking gas. “I am seriously hoping this is an April fools joke!,” he tweeted on a new report about a hike of Rs 250 per cylinder in the price of commercial cooking gas.