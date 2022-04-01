RRR First Week days AP/TS Collections – All Time Record By a margin

RRR has a very good first week in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 184.60 Cr. The film has created a new record with a huge 67 Cr margin. Baahubali2 had collected 117.50 cr earlier. The film will now beat Baahubali2 lifetime share (199 Cr) by the end of tomorrow. It has created first-week records in 7 out of 8 areas with East Godavari (Baahubali2) being missed. Coming to the film’s performance on Weekdays it has done well in Nizam but the occupancies of the A.P state are a bit alarming after Monday. The numbers are there due to the ticket prices but occupancies are a bit low. Also playing on many screens is one of the reasons for less share because of the rentals. Distributors will hold the screens till the end of Sunday as tomorrow and the Day after are bound to be huge.

Area First WeekDays Collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 77.17Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 33.10Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 22.63Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 13.81Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 11.10Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 9.76Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 10.56Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 6.44Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 184.57Cr 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr