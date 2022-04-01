RRR First Week days AP/TS Collections – All Time Record By a margin

By
Telugu360
-
0

RRR has a very good first week in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 184.60 Cr. The film has created a new record with a huge 67 Cr margin. Baahubali2 had collected 117.50 cr earlier. The film will now beat Baahubali2 lifetime share (199 Cr) by the end of tomorrow. It has created first-week records in 7 out of 8 areas with East Godavari (Baahubali2) being missed. Coming to the film’s performance on Weekdays it has done well in Nizam but the occupancies of the A.P state are a bit alarming after Monday. The numbers are there due to the ticket prices but occupancies are a bit low. Also playing on many screens is one of the reasons for less share because of the rentals. Distributors will hold the screens till the end of Sunday as tomorrow and the Day after are bound to be huge.

AreaFirst WeekDays Collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam77.17Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 33.10Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA22.63Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur13.81Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East11.10Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West9.76Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna10.56Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore6.44Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 184.57Cr177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here