Will Dasari Sudha join Bhuma Akhila Priya’s exclusive club?

Will Dasari Sudha, the YSRCP candidate for the Badvel assembly bypoll, join the exclusive club of former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya? Will she win the election unopposed? If she does, she and Bhuma Akhilapriya will be the only two women politicians who have won elections unopposed after the new state was formed. Bhuma Akhilapriya, who contested from Allagadda in the wake of her father Bhuma Nagireddy’s sudden demise, was the first woman politician to get elected unopposed after 2014.

Dasari Sudha, wife of Dr Venkata Subbaiah, whose death necessitated the bypoll, is contesting from Badvel. Till now, the TDP and Jana Sena have announced that they would not put up a candidate against her. However, the BJP and the Congress have said that they would put up a candidate. If they decide against nominating candidates, then Dasari Sudha can get elected unopposed. But will that happen?

Badvel, which was a citadel of the TDP, has not returned the party to the assembly since 2004. Earlier, TDP strongman Bijivemula Veerareddy had won from Badvel for seven times. Since 2004, the Congress had won. In 2014 and 2019 Venkata Subbaiah won from Badvel. After his demise, Dr Sudha is contesting in the bypoll. Incidentally, this is the second bypoll that the constituency is witnessing. Earlier, Veerareddy’s daughter K Vijayamma had contested and won a bypoll caused by the death of Veerareddy in 2001.

Sources say that the YSRCP is in talks with the BJP, Congress and the BSP not to put up any candidate. Sources say that the YSRCP is hopeful that they would accede to YSRCP’s request and ensure that Dr Dasari Sudha’s election is unanimous.