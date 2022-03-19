Will Jagan accept Balakrishna’s demand?

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been demanding that Hindupur be made the district headquarters. He was on relay hunger strike initially and is actively participating in the protest being held in Hindupur.

The state government had proposed Sri Satyasai district with Puttaparthi as district headquarters, in which Hindupur is included. Though the districts reorganization is based on the Parliament constituencies, the government changed the district headquarters at three to four places. Hindupur is one such, where the district headquarters was proposed at Puttaparthy.

Balakrishna said that he would meet the chief minister to make Hindupur as district headquarters, but was not ready to meet the chief minister for his films. He made several appeals to the state government to reconsider the decision and make Hindupur as the district headquarters.

The TDP MLA, who is also brother-in-law of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and uncle of Nara Lokesh, had threatened to resign to his MLA post if Hindupur is not made the district headquarters. He is not attending the budget session and is taking part in the protests being held at Hindupur.

Sources say that the chief minister held discussion with the officials on the proposed Sri Satyasai district and had agreed to make Hindupur as the district headquarters. The chief minister is likely to make the announcement besides some changes to the proposed new districts.

If Jagan Mohan Reddy honours Balakrishna’s demand, it is likely that Balakrishna might meet Jagan Mohan Reddy and thank him, much to the chagrin of the TDP leaders, particularly Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.