Will Jagan use Asian Bank loan in productive sectors?

The Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank has approved Rs 21,000 Cr new loan to Andhra Pradesh. This is to be used for developing ports, highways, airports, irrigation projects. But, AP priority is different right now. There is no proof of Jagan Reddy Circar spending any funds on such infrastructure in the past eight months. The roads are going into bad shape all over. Even the Polavaram lifeline project is stopped. Except blaming the Centre for not releasing funds, the Jagan government is not doing anything to re-start Polavaram works. There is no confirmation from CM whether the new loan will be used specifically for productive sectors.

Moreover, the Asian Bank officials are saying that the state government is free to use the loan for its priority programmes as per its requirement. Prior to this loan, Jagan Circar has already brought nearly Rs 40,000 Cr loans. A small part of this is spent on Amma Vadi, Rythu Bharosa and other cash transfer programmes. Rival parties are alleging largescale misuse of the remaining funds by the ruling party leaders. Will Jagan at least use the latest loan to complete the Polavaram project? Or, will he ignore this project altogether to blame it on the Centre?

Political circles say that there’s no way the latest loan can be used for projects. Right now, AP is facing steep fall in revenue and no funds coming from the Centre. On his part, Jagan Reddy is under greater pressure to deliver cash benefits to the doorsteps of his voters.