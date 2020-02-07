Nikhil opens up about his Love Story

Young actor Nikhil surprised everyone after he got engaged to a medico Pallavi Varma. The actor was surprised by the flooded congratulatory messages. Speaking during an interview, the actor said that he met Pallavi at a party five months ago and it was love at first sight for him. Nikhil loved the way she is and through common friends, he managed to get her contact number. Nikhil says that they took enough time to know each other though he was quite confident that she is his perfect match.

Nikhil’s mother took the responsibility to convince Pallavi’s parents as they were initially against. Nikhil gifted her an iPhone along with a box of chocolates after they got engaged. The wedding is planned for April 16th in Hyderabad. The actor is preparing himself for the sequel of Karthikeya which will start rolling soon. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and People Media Factory will produce this project.