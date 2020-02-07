Pawan Kalyan slips into a new look

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan signed up back to back films and his filmmakers wanted him to return back with a complete shave. He shot for some of the episodes with a thick beard for the Pink remake. Pawan Kalyan has been spotted in a new look yesterday during a political meeting. Even Krish’s film needs a complete shaven look and hence Pawan decided to go for his filmy look. Pawan is spotted with a shaped moustache and long hair.

He will complete the shoot of Pink remake by March and will join the sets of Krish’ film. Pawan Kalyan will also start shooting for Harish Shankar’s film from the second half of this year. Pawan Kalyan is expected to keep busy with films for the next two years before turning busy in politics again.