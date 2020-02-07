KCR forgets promises made at Medaram

The Chief Minister of Telangana State Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who will visit Medaram Jatara (the biggest Adivasi event in Asia) today, had forgot his two-year back promises made for the development of Medaram during his visit.

Mr. KCR told earlier that he would release funds about Rs. 200 crore for the event which is also called ‘Telangana Kumbh Mela’ and promised to procure as many as 200 acre of land for the Jatara. “I come back to Medaram within 20 days and I’ll sit here on a chair for the procurement of land and its survey,” he said.

The CM also said that he personally meet the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi in Delhi for putting pressure on him to announce the Jatara as National event by providing ‘National Status’.

“The entire world is interested on Medaram. We should develop this locality as the goddesses of Medaram Sammakka and Saralamma are the initiators for the Telangana Movement,” the CM told two years back during his visit to Medaram.