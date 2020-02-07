Jaanu Movie Review

Final Report :

Second half has many heartwarming scenes and dialogues. Samantha – Sharwa duo’s great performance and Background score are Excellent.

Overall, Jaanu is a honest remake and is able to retain the essence of it’s original. It would be interesting to see how Telugu Audience will lap up this matured love story.

First Half :

Jaanu first half shows the nostalgic memories of the lead pair’s school days. Sharwa is very good as Ram , Samantha enters the show in reunion scene. Original film 96’s good , realistic moments have been retained in slow paced first half.

—–

Iconic Tamil hit 96 is remade into Telugu as Jaanu starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The Tamil version is a runaway hit at box office and piqued the interest of movie buffs beyond boundaries in all other languages. Telugu audience also embraced 96 very well and producer Dil Raju roped in director Prem Kumar who helmed the original version to recreate the magic in Telugu. Prem Kumar has slightly tweaked the story line to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audience.

The teasers and trailers loaded with beautiful chemistry between the lead pair have generated a good buzz on the film. Both Samantha and Sharwanand are confident that they have reprised the roles of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi with perfection.

Can the Telugu version evoke a similar response like 96 ?? Let’s find out.