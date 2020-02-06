Jaanu Overseas Premiers Today

The season of love is going to get a poetic touch to it with Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu! All set to hit the screens on February 6th, the film is a nostalgic ride that will take everyone back to their first love.

The team at Pride Cinemaa is quite excited to be taking the much-awaited love story to the overseas audience.

Starring Sharwanand and Samantha as the lead pair for the first time ever, Jaanu is definitely a fresh story from what we have seen in the trailer and teaser where the duo have excelled and outdone each other!

While Sharwa has undergone a physical transformation to play the role, Samantha has shed her glamorous avatar to play a simple girl-next-door.

Produced by Dil Raju, who is known to have a good understanding of the pulse of the audiences, the film is surely going to be a treat to entertainment seekers. What’s more, the music from the film by Govind Vasantha is surely managing to attract the audiences a great deal at this point.

Directed by C. Premkumar, Jaanu USA premieres TODAY (February 6th).

Don’t miss the adorable love story!

Book your tickets now. CLICK HERE! for USA Showtimes.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC