Will Kavitha’s “Bathukamma song” create international buzz this time?

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is credited with bringing popularity to Telangana women folk’s famous “Bathukamma festival” at national and international level.

Kavitha has formed her own organisation “Telangana Jagruthi” during Telangana statehood agitation days and popularised Bathukamma festival. In fact, she used Bathukamma festival as a weapon to intensify Telangana statehood agitation by uniting entire women folk in Telangana.

After the formation of Telangana State in June 2014, Kavitha managed to bring pressure on his father KCR to declare Bathukamma as ‘state’s official festival’ and state government releasing crores of funds to every district to celebrate Bathukamma every year in a grand manner.

Since then, Kavitha is seen in “Bathukamma video songs” specially made by few Telugu TV news channels like T-News, V-6 and Mangli videos.

But the latest Bathukamma video song to be released on the occasion of Bathukamma on October 6 is creating a lot of buzz in political and media circles.

Speculations are rife that Kavitha acted in this song for which the music has been given by internationally renowned music director AR Rehman and directed by national-acclaimed film director Gautham Menon.

With two film industry legends on board and Kavitha on screen, it is expected that this video once released will create a sensation in the music world and social media platforms globally.