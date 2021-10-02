Breaking: RRR joins Sankranthi 2022 Race

With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a huge reshuffle in the release dates of biggies. RRR which is called as the most awaited Indian film has been postponed from Dasara. The makers today announced that RRR will hit the screens on January 7th 2022 in all the Indian languages. A new poster featuring NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has been released along with the new release date. This Rajamouli directorial is carrying terrific expectations.

A bunch of Tollywood biggies like Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam are announced for Sankranthi release and Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata are now officially out of the race. Their new release dates will be announced soon and Radhe Shyam will release on January 14th for now. RRR is made on a budget of over Rs 450 crores and is produced by DVV Entertainment.