Breaking: Naga Chaitanya confirms separation with Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are the most happening couple in Tollywood. They were an inspiration for many and after a decade long friendship, they tied the knot on October 7th, 2017 in a grand wedding in Goa. It has been four years and all is not well in their paradise. The speculations are on for a month but Chaitanya, Samantha kept tight-lipped. Naga Chaitanya took his official twitter page to confirm their breakup. Here is his post:

To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.