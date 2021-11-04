Will KCR continue with Dalit Bandhu scheme?

Will the Telangana Government continue with the Dalit Bandhu scheme? The scheme was brought ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll and the TRS Government had time and again said that the project would not only continue but will cover every eligible household. The government said it was determined to implement the scheme. But, the TRS had lost badly in Huzurabad to BjP’s Eatala Rajender. Now will it continue with the money-guzzler scheme?

Even otherwise, the state’s financial position is in dire straits. Only 40 per cent of the expected revenues were recovered. As of now, there is a revenue deficit of Rs 8000 crore. The State government has in fact estimated that it would have a revenue surplus of Rs 6470 crore. According to CAG, the fiscal deficit would be around 45000 crore. The State government is likely to cross the fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRMB)norms.

Given all these, the state government may not be able to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme any longer. It may have to tighten its belt to stick to the FRBM norms. Dalit Bandhu scheme requires huge amounts. For Huzurabad alone, Rs 1700 crore were released. Where will the government get the money for the implementation of the scheme across the state?

Meanwhile, the BJP has already upped its ante and begun demanding the implementation of Dalit Bandhu across the state. The party said that it would launch a state-wide agitation if the scheme was stalled. He said that the TRS has made a poll promise and that it must implement it. Now the TRS finds itself in a Catch 22 like situation.