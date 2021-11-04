Why has Jagan begun talking about special status now?

Post-Badvel, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have come to the conclusion that it is time to take on the BjP too in AP. That the BjP could get up to 20000 votes was a surprise for the YSRCP. Even assuming that the TDP has indirectly and partly helped the BJP, it was clear that the TDP did not plunge itself headlong into the campaign. Had TDP gone the whole hog, the victory margin would have been much less.

The Badvel result has in fact opened up the eyes of the YSRCP. A Jana Sena-BJP-TDP combine could be a formidable and could give the YSRCP a run for its money. Realising this, Machiavellian YS Jagan has decided to rake up the issue of special status.

Immediately after the Badvel election, Jagan held a review meeting in Tadepalli on the upcoming Southern Zonal Council meet, which will be attended by all CMs of the South Indian states. Jagan wants to use this forum to talk about the special status to AP. He will also raise the question of total implementation of the provisions of the bifurcation act. The idea seems to be to put the BJP on the back-foot on issues like Polavaram, special status, three capitals and others. At the same time, he seems to have plans to put the TDP on the dock for supporting the BJP. This means, either the TDP has to openly say that special status was not needed or it will have to distance itself from the BJP.

Jagan is planning to raise these issues in the Southern Council meeting. He knows from the recent bypoll results that the BJP’s sheen is dimming and it will have to depend more on its allies. So, Jagan feels that this is the time to squeeze the BJP.